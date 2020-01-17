Inter Milan thrive under coach Conte

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte issues instructions to his players during the Serie A match against AS Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Friday in Milan, Italy. Photo: VCG

Editor's Note:

Inter Milan have been rejuvenated this season to become Serie A title challengers under the helm of Italian coach Antonio Conte. Global Times reporters Lu Wenao and Zhang Wang (GT) recently had the opportunity to interview Conte (Conte) about his days with Inter.

GT: The Serie A teams and the Italy national team both have been in a slump the last couple of years, but recently they are on the rise again. How did Italian football bounce back?

Conte: There is now a generation of important players in Italy. The clubs are working to improve, thinking of club-owned stadiums and new training centers, and this can only raise the appeal of Italian football.

GT: What do you think of the changes Suning Group has brought to Inter Milan since 2016?

Conte: Suning is a very strong international group with great ambition. This is the same great ambition that we need to have at Inter.

GT: What do you think of ­Marcello Lippi‘s tenures in China?

Conte: I think coach Lippi has had a very positive journey in China. He won with Guangzhou [Evergrande] and he also won the Asian Champions League.

I spoke with him about his experience and I think he tried to act his role as head coach of the national team as an engine to develop and give more relevance to the youth sector, to help them improve.

GT: After Lippi‘s departure, the ­Chinese Football Association is looking for a head coach to step in. Recently we‘ve seen a lot of national teams hiring domestic coaches as their head coach. Do you think having a coach with the same nationality is a better choice?

Conte: I think that having a good coach is very important, he needs to have his own ideas and to put them to work. This is very important no matter which country he comes from.

When you work abroad, as I did in the UK, the first thing you need to do is to understand the country you work in, you need to get into that mindset and then bring your own ideas.

GT: You experienced Chinese fans‘ enthusiasm when you led Inter to visit China last summer. Have you ever considered taking the reins in China?

Conte: I visited China three times as a football coach, they have always shown huge enthusiasm and passion towards football. This is great.

Do I see myself working in China? It would be a very interesting experience that I could consider in the future.

GT: What do you think is the most important thing China can do to improve its football, as it is neither short of money nor attention right now?

Conte: The key is to work on young players and football schools. Everything starts there. Youth sectors need to improve their competence to develop football players and start their improvement since an early age.

GT: Italian fans have said that Inter are using a lot of international stars, which means less playing time for Italian players. This situation has changed a lot since you took charge. Do you think a club should focus on cultivating domestic players?

Conte: It‘s important to have good players, no matter the nationality. It is inevitable that, for example, Italian players will adapt better to Italian teams.

In Italy, we work a lot on tactics and video analysis, let‘s say it is easier to get instantly in sync with an Italian player.

But for a coach it is important to have good players, it doesn‘t really ­matter if they are Italian or foreign.

GT: What do you think are the key ­elements for a successful Serie A ­season with Inter?

Conte: The secret to success is to work seriously and in a professional manner, giving your everything, together with your staff, to get the best out of everyone.

GT: Are you satisfied with the ­progress of young Inter Milan players this season? What aspects do you think are essential for a young player to remain in the first-team squad?

Conte: I am satisfied by the willingness of all the players at Inter.

From the youngest to the least young, each of them is giving their best effort and this is the reason why we are getting results that at the beginning no one would have imagined.

The essential trait of a football player is the willingness to keep improving regardless of their age, it is important to make yourself available for the coach and work seriously and professionally.

Newspaper headline: Bouncing back

