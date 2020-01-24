Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report $176.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.30 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $177.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $712.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.00 million to $712.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $744.53 million, with estimates ranging from $741.58 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $278,719.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $174,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 48.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 492.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.67. 74,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

