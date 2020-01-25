Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.67. 87,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,581. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $278,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $278,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876 in the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

