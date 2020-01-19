Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$22.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$19.73 and a one year high of C$25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$590.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$588.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPL. CIBC downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.90.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

