Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPL. CIBC downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.70.

TSE IPL opened at C$22.08 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$19.73 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.83.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$590.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$588.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index