Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.35

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and traded as high as $22.47. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 1,775,071 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.78.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$590.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$588.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline Ltd will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 119.32%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

