Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $66.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $66.25 for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICPT. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $5,698,563 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?