Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $257.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Svb Leerink reissued an underperform rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.65.

NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,563 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,005,000 after buying an additional 295,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $746,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

