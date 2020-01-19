Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Director Charles R. Crisp Sells 2,908 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $97.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. United Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 344,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 40.5% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

