Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.88.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.77. 2,468,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,436 shares of company stock worth $15,366,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

