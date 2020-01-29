Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $103.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intercontinental Exchange traded as high as $98.77 and last traded at $98.63, with a volume of 55993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,307,000 after buying an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after buying an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,901,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,723,000 after buying an additional 176,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,196,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,687,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

