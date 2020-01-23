InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on IHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,880. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $71.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

