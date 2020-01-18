InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

IDCC opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. InterDigital Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

