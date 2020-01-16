Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of IMP traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. Intermap Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.39.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.63 million during the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

