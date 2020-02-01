Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ICP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,706.83 ($22.45).

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,639.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,473.68. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 969.50 ($12.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,722 ($22.65). The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87.

In other news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

