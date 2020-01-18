Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Internap during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Internap by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Internap by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Internap during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Internap by 900.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAP opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.81. Internap has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.62.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

