Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,566,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 489% from the previous session’s volume of 435,734 shares.The stock last traded at $1.31 and had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INAP shares. ValuEngine cut Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

The stock has a market cap of $29.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Internap Corp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 51.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144,457 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Internap by 900.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Internap in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Internap in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Internap by 371.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

