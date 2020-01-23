Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) fell 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.00, 221,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 373,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently commented on INAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.81.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Internap Corp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INAP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Internap by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 144,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Internap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Internap by 900.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Internap by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Internap by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 77,470 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts