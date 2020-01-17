International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $619.66

International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $619.66 and traded as high as $625.88. International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at $616.00, with a volume of 87,145 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 614.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 619.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

