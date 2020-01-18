International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target (up from GBX 655 ($8.62)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt began coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target for the company. Societe Generale raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 678.71 ($8.93).

IAG traded up GBX 32.60 ($0.43) on Friday, reaching GBX 671 ($8.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,911,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 610.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 509.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks