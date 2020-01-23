International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) PT Raised to GBX 777 at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Societe Generale raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up from GBX 655 ($8.62)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 691.36 ($9.09).

LON:IAG traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 609 ($8.01). The company had a trading volume of 8,402,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 621.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 514.58. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

