International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) PT Raised to GBX 792

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 792 ($10.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up previously from GBX 655 ($8.62)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 691.36 ($9.09).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 618 ($8.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 622.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 515.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

