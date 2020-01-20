International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. Insiders have sold 2,827 shares of company stock worth $366,598 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 26,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.88. The stock had a trading volume of 929,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,986. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

