International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 106226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

International Montoro Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, PGE, and rare earth elements. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; and the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares.

