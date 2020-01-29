International Paper (IP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?