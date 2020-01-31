International Paper (NYSE:IP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

IP stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

