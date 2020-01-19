International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.04

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $125.04 and traded as high as $166.20. International Personal Finance shares last traded at $163.80, with a volume of 303,706 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital upped their price objective on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.06. The stock has a market cap of $366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

