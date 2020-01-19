International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ) Trading Up 11.1%

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ)’s share price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 160,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 124,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09.

About International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

