International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 417,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,894. The company has a market capitalization of $760.14 million, a PE ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Seaways has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $194,305 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in International Seaways by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

