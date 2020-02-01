International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.82. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,973 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Stem Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.91.

About International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

