International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISCO stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. International Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

