International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) Trading Up 28.6%

International Thunderbird Gaming Corp. (OTCMKTS:THRSF)’s stock price was up 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 333 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

International Thunderbird Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THRSF)

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?