Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 33000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $987,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?