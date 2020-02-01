Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Shares Down 50%

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) traded down 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 1,574,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 943,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $987,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Internet of Things Company Profile (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

