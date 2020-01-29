Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Short Interest Update

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Interpace Diagnostics Group stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 91,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The business had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 433,135 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?