Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) rose 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $7.91, approximately 453,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 123,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

IDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $31.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 433,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. 18.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

