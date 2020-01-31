Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Receives $25.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after buying an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,734,000 after purchasing an additional 188,708 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,878,000 after purchasing an additional 287,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

