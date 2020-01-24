Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.24

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 22488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,004 shares of company stock worth $2,668,559. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

