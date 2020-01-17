InterRent REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$37.63 million during the quarter.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

