Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on Intersect ENT and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

XENT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 342,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,249. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $786.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth about $539,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

