Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

