inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

INTT opened at $5.97 on Monday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.39% of inTEST worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

