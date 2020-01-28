Intevac (IVAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Intevac had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IVAC stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $171.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of analysts have commented on IVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

