Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.00 on Friday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intevac will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Intevac by 332.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intevac by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Intevac by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

