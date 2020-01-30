Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million.

Shares of IVAC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 145,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $164.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.25. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVAC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

