Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IVAC. B. Riley increased their price target on Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of IVAC opened at $6.00 on Friday. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intevac will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,772,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intevac by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Intevac by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intevac by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

