Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

IVAC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intevac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intevac by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 332.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Intevac during the second quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Intevac by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com