INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. INTL CONS AIRL/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $1.68. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

