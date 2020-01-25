INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 250 Shares

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 250 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $13,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,922.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of INTL Fcstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40.

Shares of NASDAQ INTL opened at $50.10 on Friday. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

