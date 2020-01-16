INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Short Interest Update

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 236,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 57.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 62.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in INTL Fcstone during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in INTL Fcstone during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 133.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.94. 4,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,008. INTL Fcstone has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?